Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

SOHON traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. 2,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

