SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Stock Price Down 0.4%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.
SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95.
SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (RBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US corporate investment-grade bond index across the maturity spectrum,that exhibitcertain environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics.
