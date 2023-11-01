SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $26,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

MDY traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,118. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.11 and a 1 year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.