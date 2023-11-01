SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Down 5.1%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.22 and last traded at C$18.22. Approximately 117,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 279,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.50 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.75 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.13.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.58. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

