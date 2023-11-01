Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,209 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 112% compared to the average daily volume of 3,397 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. 943,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,362. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

