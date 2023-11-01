Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 98,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 319,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $180.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The firm had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.