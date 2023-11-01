Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $965-975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.41 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

SRI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $266.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.13 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoneridge

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajaey Kased acquired 2,525 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,179.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 69.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stoneridge by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

