Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.95

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 67451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $685.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.