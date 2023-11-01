StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 148850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.
About StrikePoint Gold
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
