Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 369 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.00. 1,182,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,827. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

