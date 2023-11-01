Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 704,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

