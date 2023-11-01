Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,183 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its position in Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.88. The company had a trading volume of 900,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,312. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.