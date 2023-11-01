Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 614 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,619,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,930. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

