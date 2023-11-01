Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Shares Down 18%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) dropped 18% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 2,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Tabcorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.15%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

