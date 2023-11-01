Tangible (TNGBL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.82 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00009025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a market capitalization of $103.82 million and $58,028.43 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.16459644 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $44,877.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.