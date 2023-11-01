Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.68

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 291298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. Tapestry’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

