Teekay (NYSE:TK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.34

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 651305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $277.32 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 2,209,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,174 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,878,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 950,289 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,816,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 783,311 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

