Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.78

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 60589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNK. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.07.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.