Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.78

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 60589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNK. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Teekay Tankers Trading Up 1.9 %
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
