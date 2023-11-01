Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.60 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Tennant updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.10 EPS.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.47. 20,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.12. Tennant has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $476,906.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,840.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $385,534.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $476,906.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at $951,840.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,863. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 333.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 313.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TNC. CJS Securities upgraded Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

