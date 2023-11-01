TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $105.76 million and $3.30 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00032197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00022348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,791,146,359 coins and its circulating supply is 8,984,833,701 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

