Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.05. 418,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,187. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.