Texas Instruments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 61,382 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 14,620 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $143.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,502,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

