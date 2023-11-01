Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.72-$4.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Get Timken alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Timken Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.55. 629,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,894. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Timken will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Timken by 4,756.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after buying an additional 482,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.