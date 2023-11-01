Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,718 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 297% compared to the average daily volume of 937 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded down $9.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.50. The stock had a trading volume of 984,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,884. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.80 and a 200-day moving average of $186.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

