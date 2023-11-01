Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Trading Up 0.6%

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.95. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trend Aggregation Growth ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.