Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.23

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 537557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

