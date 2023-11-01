Truist Financial Lowers TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $290.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $10.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.02. 248,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,842. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $307.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Aviva PLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 42.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

