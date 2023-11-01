Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 1,224,697 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,120% from the average daily volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Uranium Royalty Trading Up 6.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

