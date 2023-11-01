Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after buying an additional 1,752,307 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $75.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 448,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

