Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after acquiring an additional 839,457 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.74. 1,205,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

