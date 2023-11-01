Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) vs. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Head to Head Contrast

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy and Via Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $27.40 billion 4.32 $4.15 billion $3.78 15.46 Via Renewables $459.49 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 2 11 0 2.85 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextEra Energy and Via Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $74.31, suggesting a potential upside of 27.17%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 27.82% 12.15% 3.85% Via Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. NextEra Energy pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years and Via Renewables has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Via Renewables on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 32,100 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 88,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 871 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.8 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated in 102 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 331,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

