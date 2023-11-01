Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

WBS opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Webster Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 305.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 209.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.