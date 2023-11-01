Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Duolingo (DUOL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Duolingo (NYSE: DUOL) recently:

10/20/2023 – Duolingo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Duolingo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $200.00.

9/28/2023 – Duolingo is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $147.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average of $148.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $179.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Duolingo Inc alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 16,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $2,584,090.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,699,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 16,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $2,584,090.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,699,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $850,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,913.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,985 shares of company stock worth $40,641,709. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.