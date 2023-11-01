White Pine Investment CO Sells 983 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $5.93 on Wednesday, hitting $307.20. 6,717,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,719,039. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.84. The company has a market cap of $790.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

