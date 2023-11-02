A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $491.89

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.89 ($5.99) and traded as high as GBX 499.50 ($6.08). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 491.50 ($5.98), with a volume of 155,244 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on BAG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.30) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.30) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

A.G. BARR Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £562.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,641.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 491.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,333.33%.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

