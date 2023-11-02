Achain (ACT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $181,079.27

Achain (ACT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $181,079.27 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001837 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001283 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

