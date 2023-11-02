aelf (ELF) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $245.02 million and $8.36 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001291 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001232 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,780,937 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

