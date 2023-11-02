Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. 232,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

