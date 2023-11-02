Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ARLP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 462,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,958. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 247.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 391,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 278,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 231,826 shares during the period. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

