AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AB. TheStreet downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 520,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,072. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

