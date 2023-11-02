Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,385. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

