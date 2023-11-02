American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.72-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81. American Water Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10-5.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.50. 1,883,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.96. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.