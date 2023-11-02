AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.33

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.33 and last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 157326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

