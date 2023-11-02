Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,731 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $236,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

