ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.48-3.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.2 – $819.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.64 million.

ANSS stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.85. 1,378,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,923. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $206.36 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $317.45.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

