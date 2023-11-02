ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48-3.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.2 – $819.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.64 million.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.85. 1,378,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.91 and its 200 day moving average is $311.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $206.36 and a 12 month high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after buying an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 115.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,515,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 53.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,406,000 after buying an additional 143,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

