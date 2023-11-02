Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.66

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.66 and last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 849913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. UBS Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Aptiv Trading Down 13.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

