Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 76.89%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

