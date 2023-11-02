Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Cameron Deatsch Sells 3,411 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $607,737.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 133,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,852,865.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $671,694.12.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $696,321.54.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $715,389.03.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $1,081,883.52.

On Monday, August 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,441 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $818,698.35.

On Monday, August 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 1,276 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $255,187.24.

TEAM stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.40. 3,235,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,015. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $215.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.37.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $3,063,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

