ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Price Tops $1.46 on Top Exchanges

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market cap of $126.61 million and $1.48 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00004192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,604,921 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 86,604,891.748 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.51718638 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,044,434.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

